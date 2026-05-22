Cleveland Firefighters Among 122 Arrested In Ohio Sex Sting

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Source: General / Radio One

A statewide human trafficking operation led by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost resulted in the arrests of 122 people across Ohio, including one active and one retired Cleveland firefighter.

Yost announced the results on Thursday. The operation ran from May 13 through May 20 and involved dozens of law enforcement agencies across Ohio.

According to investigators, Cleveland firefighter Jason Petrov, 57, of Brooklyn, and retired Cleveland firefighter Patrick Moner, 63, of Cleveland, were both charged with engaging in prostitution.

Officials said 38 people arrested during the operation face felony charges. Those charges include promoting prostitution, trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and drug-related offenses.

Investigators also arrested several Northeast Ohio men accused of importuning and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.. Authorities identified Jordan Novak, 38, of Euclid, along with two Akron men, among those charged with importuning and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

During the operation, task forces executed 15 search warrants at massage parlors in Akron, Columbus, Dublin, Grafton, Powell, Toledo, and Willoughby. Investigators seized more than $120,000 in cash and other evidence connected to long-term human trafficking investigations.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said 42 human trafficking survivors received referrals to healthcare and social service organizations during the operation.

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force included agencies from across Greater Cleveland, including the Cleveland Division of Police, Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department, Lakewood Police Department, Strongsville Police Department, and several other local agencies.

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