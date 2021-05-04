RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE
HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

FBI Report Lists Ohio Cities With The Most Robberies

On a national scale, robberies have fell by more than half over the past twenty years.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Columbus Police Car

Source: Nia Noelle / Nia Noelle

An FBI report taken from data by local law enforcement offers a detailed look at robberies in Ohio.

According to 2019 records, the most recent year available, robberies committed in Cleveland far outnumber any other city in the state. That year, a reported 1,895 robberies took place in Cleveland, which equates to 49.63 robberies per 10,000 people.

Those figures are almost double the rate in the next highest city. In 2019, East Cleveland had a reported 28.82 robberies per 10,000.

On a national level, The FBI reports robberies have decreased by nearly half over the past 20 years.

There were an estimated 267,988 robberies nationwide in 2019. The estimated number of robberies decreased 4.7 percent from the 2018 estimate and decreased 18.3 percent from the 2015 estimate. The 2019 estimate was down 27.4 percent from the 2010 estimate.

In terms of where robberies are most likely to occur, FBI data reports that 34.3 percent of robbery offenses occurred on streets or highways, 16.7 percent occurred at commercial houses, 15.8 percent occurred at residences, 6.6 percent occurred at convenience stores, 3.0 percent occurred at gas or service stations, 1.4 percent occurred at banks, and 22.2 percent occurred at miscellaneous locations.

Reopening Ohio: Governor DeWine Announces Plan Starting May 1st!
reopening ohio plan + phases
3 photos

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Cleveland , Columbus , crime , FBI , Ohio

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 2 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close