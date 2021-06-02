RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE
Ohio Mass Shooting Leaves Six Injured, Two People In Police Custody

The incident marks the 243rd mass shooting in 2021

Just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday (June 2), authorities responded to a “shots fired” call at a home in Springfield, Ohio.

Upon arriving to the scene, Lt. Randall Ballentine of the Springfield Police Department said their officer found multiple people shot. According to a report by CNN, one victim was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital. Two individuals were taken into custody.

Another five shooting victims were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center. Their conditions were not made available. The Gun Violence Archive lists the Wednesday morning incident as the 243rd mass shooting in 2021.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the shooting represents a growing trend throughout the state.

“What happened early this morning in Springfield is a tragedy, DeWine said. “In Springfield, gun violence there continues but it is not unique to Springfield. We see this in cities across our state.”

Investigators said people were gathering for a wake where the shooting took place for someone who died several years ago. City leaders have scheduled a news conference at 1:30 p.m. today. The news conference will provide updates on the shooting.

