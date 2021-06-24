RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE
HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

Cleveland Police Officer Faces Rape Allegations From Second Accuser

Lauren Little is the second woman to publicly accuse Cleveland Police Officer Matthew Piter of rape

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Nightime Police Traffic Stop

Source: RichLegg / Getty

Lauren Little has come forward with accusations of rape at the hands of Matthew Piter, a Cleveland police officer already accused of raping another woman.

|| RELATED: Wanted Man Shot by Cleveland Police at Steelyard Commons ||

|| RELATED: Cleveland Police Officer Commits Suicide After Fellow Officer Is Killed ||

It took four years, but Little is ready to share her experience. In a story posted by WKYC, Little said she met Piter, then a police cadet, on the Bumble dating app in 2017. The two went out for pizza and she invited Piter to her home the following night. Little said he appeared to be highly intoxicated and refused to leave.

“I got up to go to my room. I was actually going to lock myself in my room, but he followed behind me, and ripped my shirt from around my throat, and strangled me to the point that my shirt ripped. I had burn marks on my throat. He ripped my underwear off from me,” she said.

“He had a mole on his face, and that was the only thing I could stare at, other than his lazy eye, while I was being raped,” she said, adding that, while she did not know his last name, his features were impossible to forget.

Little never went to police about the incident. She did her best to push forward: Marrying and moving to another state. But after seeing a headline about Piter being charged with raping a woman in 2019, she felt that had she spoken up sooner, he may not have had access to another victim.

“There’s no more guilt that someone can feel, than knowing that.” She said. “You’d hope that someone was drunk and would never do it again, but the amount of guilt that you feel knowing that someone was assaulted after you.”

Little searched the internet, finding a 2017 Cleveland Police Academy graduation ceremony on YouTube – it was there that she says she was able to confirm Piter was her attacker.

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Black Music Month: The History Of

For The Culture Podcast: History of Philadelphia Soul Music

13 photos Launch gallery

For The Culture Podcast: History of Philadelphia Soul Music

Continue reading For The Culture Podcast: History of Philadelphia Soul Music

For The Culture Podcast: History of Philadelphia Soul Music

[protected-iframe id="37e4ff374d18f9c9ae52c18c6bbf1ad5" /] Philly soul is unmatched and Black Music Month presents the perfect time to shed light on its origin and impact. Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, who actually founded Black Music Month along with Dyana Williams, and Thom Bell are credited for discovering the “sound of Philadelphia.” Together, they've written and produced over 175 gold and platinum songs, some of which were home-grown and beyond. In 1971 they launched their own music label called Philadelphia International Records as a rival to Berry Gordy’s Motown (Detroit) and its influence still resonates today. Some of Gamble & Huff’s Philly talent included Patti LaBelle, Phyllis Hyman, Harold Melvin & Blue Notes, Teddy Pendergrass, The Intruders, and many more — all of whom later set a path for soulful artists like Musiq, Jazmine Sullivan, Jill Scott, and plenty of others who would later carry the torch in the 21st century. As we celebrate the soul of Philadelphia this Black Music Month, here’s a look at 13 Philly artists who helped and continue to shape the sound of Philly:

crime , police , rape

Latest
DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…
 2 years ago
02.08.21
Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66
 2 years ago
02.08.21
In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…
 3 years ago
03.28.18
RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway
 3 years ago
02.08.21
WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…
 4 years ago
10.09.17
Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…
 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…
 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close