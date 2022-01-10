Space Heater Causes Deadly Fire In A New York City Apartment Building Killing 19

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

A space heater is the cause of one of New York City’s deadliest fires in decades in a Bronx apartment building killing 19 people including nine children.

On Sunday morning, multiple fire alarms went off on the second and third floors of the 19-story tower apartment building in Fordham Heights at 333 East 181st Street. The New York Fire Department officials reported a malfunctioned electric space heater started the fire. Although the heat worked in the building, New York experienced cold temperatures in the 20s.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“This is a horrific, horrific, painful moment for the City of New York, and the impact of this fire is going to really bring a level of just pain and despair in our city,” NYC Mayor Adams said at the scene. “The numbers are horrific.”

According to reports, around 200 firefighters responded to the fire. The scene left around 44 people were injured, 13 people “clinging to their lives”, and 19 people dead, including 9 children. Investigators are investigating why the smoke was so heavy and able to travel to other floors leaving others to be found in the stairwell unconscious.

“This smoke extended the entire height of the building — completely unusual,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. “Members found victims on every floor, in stairwells, and were taking them out in cardiac and respiratory arrest.”

ABC 7 says “many of the victims are Muslim immigrants from the West African nation of Gambia.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“We just want, right now, to give the families the support they deserve and let the marshals do their job to determine what happened here,” the mayor said.

The National Fire Protection Association says space heaters are most often responsible for home heating equipment fires.

LATEST POSTS:

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022 4 photos Launch gallery Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022 1. James Mtume Source:Getty 1 of 4 Source:Getty 1 of 4 2. Sidney Poitier Source:Getty 2 of 4 Source:Getty 2 of 4 3. Max Julien Source:Getty 3 of 4 Source:Getty 3 of 4 4. Singer Jessie D. (Jessie Lee Daniels) of The Force MD's Source:Getty 4 of 4 Source:Getty 4 of 4 Skip ad Continue reading Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022 Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022 While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died. MORE: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021 Born Maxwell Banks, Julien was 88. Despite various birth dates listed for Julien online, TMZ confirmed that he was born on Jan. 1, 1933. The Washington, D.C. native was a Howard University alum and member of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity. Best known for his role as the pimp Goldie in the Blaxploitation film “The Mack,” Julien also co-wrote the screenplay for “Cleopatra Jones.” By the time Julien starred in “The Mack” and “Cleopatra Jones,” he had been acting for over 20 years. He appeared in “The Mod Squad” and his big-screen debut in the 1966 film “The Black Klansman,” not to be confused with the 2018 Spike Lee film with a similar title. Lee’s movie is an adaptation of a memoir by Ron Stallworth, while the 1966 version was initially released under the title “I Crossed the Color Line.” Julien remained an active presence on screen with a scene-stealing performance in the 1997 Def Jam film “How To Be A Player.” In a statement provided to TMZ, Julien’s PR team said his wife Arabella discovered him early Saturday morning. “During Julien’s decades-long career, he was known for being bold, honest and straightforward,” read the statement. “He would live and speak his own truth both professionally and privately. He was thought of as a rare ‘man among men.’” Actor and direct Robert Townsend paid tribute to Julien on Twitter. “My first cinematic heroes has passed. Today we lost actor, writer, producer and director Max Julian,” tweeted Townsend. “In college, I would act out scenes from THE MACK, it’s still one of my favorite movies. Thank you Mr. Julian for making me think outside the box… God bless his soul.” https://twitter.com/Robert_Townsend/status/1477479368070860804?s=20 During a 2019 interview on the “Strong Black Legends” podcast, when asked about an “underappreciated black artist that you would like to give figurative flowers to” Townsend didn’t hesitate in saying, Julien. “Max Julien is writer, director, producer who did ‘The Mack,'” Townsend said. “He did ‘Cleopatra Jones’; he wrote the script to that. He did ‘Thomasine & Bushrod’.” He explained that Julien’s depiction of a pimp in “The Mack” kept Townsend from the streets. Julien also wrote and starred in the 1974 western crime drama “Thomasine & Bushrod” alongside Vonetta McGee. Gordon Parks, Jr, the film was directed with Glynn Turman and Juanita Moore also making appearances. [caption id="attachment_4269897" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: LMPC / Getty[/caption] Keep reading to learn more about the notable Black lives we’ve lost in 2022. Continue reading Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Space Heater Causes Deadly Fire In A New York City Apartment Building Killing 19 was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com