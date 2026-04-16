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20 Cleveland High Schools Everyone Knows About

These are the high schools everyone in Cleveland knows—from top-ranked academics to powerhouse programs and local buzz.

Published on April 16, 2026

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  • Cleveland has many renowned high schools, each with unique strengths like academics, athletics, or community impact.
  • The list blends data, rankings, and local buzz to identify the schools people in Cleveland talk about most.
  • Schools stand out for preparing students for college, careers, or creative paths like engineering, architecture, and digital arts.
Cleveland Ohio Skyline at Dawn
Source: Oliver Peric / Getty

Cleveland has no shortage of well-known high schools across the city and surrounding suburbs.

But are any more popular than the others?

Some schools stand out for strong academics, while others build their reputation through athletics, culture, or community impact. We all know that popularity can’t be measured by one stat alone.

This list blends data with real-world buzz, factoring in rankings, search interest, sports success, and how often each school comes up in conversations across Northeast Ohio.

From powerhouse programs to top-rated campuses, these are the high schools people in Cleveland talk about the most.

John Hay Early College High School

One of the highest-ranked schools in CMSD with strong college prep programs. It consistently gets recognition across Ohio rankings and local conversations.

Cleveland School of Science and Medicine

A top-tier academic option focused on STEM and healthcare careers. It’s widely respected for preparing students for college and competitive programs.

Bard High School Early College Cleveland

Students can earn college credits while still in high school. Its unique model makes it one of the most talked-about academic programs in the city.

Cleveland School of the Arts

A standout for creative students, located in University Circle. It’s known for blending academics with strong arts training and culture.

Glenville High School

One of the most recognizable schools in Cleveland, especially for football. Its athletic success keeps it in constant local conversation.

Garrett Morgan School of Engineering & Innovation

A STEM-focused school tied to engineering and tech pathways. It draws attention for its career-focused curriculum and innovation programs.

Davis Aerospace & Maritime High School

A unique school offering aviation and maritime training. Programs like drone flying and navigation make it stand out from traditional high schools.

Cleveland Early College High School

Combines rigorous academics with early college exposure. It consistently ranks among the stronger academic options within CMSD.

Campus International High School

Known for its global studies focus and college readiness approach. It’s one of CMSD’s more academically driven schools.

Cleveland High School for Digital Arts

Focuses on media, design, and digital careers. It appeals to students interested in creative tech and content creation paths.

Cleveland School of Architecture & Design

A niche program geared toward future architects and designers. Its specialization makes it one of the more unique high schools in the city.

John Adams College & Career Academy

Offers a wide range of career pathways and vocational training. It’s known for helping students transition directly into the workforce.

John F. Kennedy High School

A long-standing Cleveland high school with deep community ties. Its history and neighborhood presence keep it relevant locally.

Lincoln-West School of Science & Health

Focused on health careers and STEM education. It’s a strong option for students interested in medical or science fields.

Lincoln-West School of Global Studies

Offers an international-focused curriculum with language and global education tracks. It stands out for preparing students for a global workforce.

Rhodes College & Career Academy

Provides hands-on career training alongside academics. It’s known for connecting students to real-world job skills.

East Technical High School (East Tech)

One of Cleveland’s historic high schools with a strong legacy. Its alumni and long-standing presence keep it culturally relevant.

Ginn Academy

An all-male academy focused on leadership and academic success. It’s known for mentorship programs and community development.

St. Ignatius High School

A powerhouse private school with national recognition in academics and athletics. It’s one of the most well-known high schools in Northeast Ohio.

St. Edward High School

Another major private school known for elite sports programs and strong academics. Its football and wrestling success keeps it in the spotlight.

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