15 Things Clevelanders Still Do, No Matter What

Clevelanders hold onto traditions that define the city through every season.

Published on January 23, 2026

  • Clevelanders maintain longstanding local traditions like the West Side Market and church festivals.
  • Sports loyalty, from Browns games to high school football, is a point of pride passed down through generations.
  • Clevelanders fiercely protect their city's reputation, embracing its cold winters and celebrating holidays like St. Patrick's Day.
Cleveland Browns Fans Tailgating
Source: Angelo Merendino / Getty

Cleveland pride does not fade with losing seasons, rough winters, or national perception. But if you’re from here, you already know that.

The city’s identity lives in habits passed down through families, neighborhoods, and generations. Some traditions feel small, while others unite the entire region. Together, they explain why Cleveland always feels like home to those who grew up here.

These are the things Clevelanders still do, no matter what.

Before we begin, it’s worth noting that these traditions span food, sports, neighborhoods, seasons, and shared experiences that continue shaping daily life across Greater Cleveland.

So kick back, enjoy the list, and let us know what we missed!

1. Shop at the West Side Market

    Clevelanders still treat the West Side Market as a weekend ritual. The crowds never stop the tradition.

    2. Argue About Corbo’s vs. Presti’s

    Little Italy debates never settle. Clevelanders still pick sides with passion.

    3. Eat Pierogies at Church Festivals

    Church festivals remain summer staples. Pierogies always bring people together.

    4. Show Up for Browns Games

    Browns fans still show loyalty through wins and losses. Sundays remain sacred.

    5. Tailgate Before Sunrise

    Clevelanders still arrive early. Parking lots fill before the sun rises.

    6. Listen to Games on the Radio

    Many fans still trust radio broadcasts. That habit spans generations.

    7. Celebrate Guardians Opening Day

    Cold weather never stops Opening Day. Clevelanders still pack downtown.

    8. Spend the First Warm Day at Edgewater

    Clevelanders rush to the lake after winter. Edgewater signals seasonal survival.

    9. Complain About Winter, Then Endure It

    Complaints never stop. Clevelanders still push through every storm.

    10. Open Windows at 50 Degrees

    That first mild day changes everything. Fresh air always wins.

    11. Pass Sports Loyalty to Kids

    Fandom starts young in Cleveland. Families pass teams down faithfully.

    12. Attend High School Football Games

    Friday nights still matter. Community pride fills the stands.

    13. Go Downtown for St. Patrick’s Day

    Cold temperatures never cancel the celebration. Green dominates the city.

    14. Recognize Local TV and Radio Voices

    Clevelanders grow up with familiar media voices. That connection remains strong.

    15. Defend Cleveland to Outsiders

    Criticism brings instant loyalty. Clevelanders always protect their city.

