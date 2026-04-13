Cleveland Taco Week Returns With $10 Deals Across The City
Taco lovers in Cleveland have something to celebrate this week.
View a list of some of the restaurants participating below.
Cleveland Taco Week officially returns from April 13 through April 19, bringing $10 taco specials to restaurants across Northeast Ohio.
The weeklong event features unique taco creations from more than two dozen local spots. Each participating restaurant offers its own take, giving foodies a chance to explore new flavors all across the city.
From classic street tacos to creative twists, the event encourages diners to try something different while supporting local businesses. Many locations will offer limited-time menu items built specifically for Taco Week.
There’s also a mobile app that helps users map out their taco stops, track visits, and even earn prizes by checking in at participating restaurants.
With more than 20 restaurants involved and deals capped at $10, Cleveland Taco Week continues to grow as one of the city’s most popular food events.
If Taco Tuesday isn’t enough, this is your excuse to make it a full week.
Cleveland restaurants participating in Cleveland Taco Week
Participating restaurants can vary by year. Check the official Cleveland Taco Week site or app for the full current lineup.
Nuevo Modern Mexican & Tequila Bar
Address: 1000 E. 9th St., Cleveland, OH 44114
Barrio Tacos Gateway
Address: 503 Prospect Ave. E, Cleveland, OH 44114
Blue Habanero
Address: 6416 Detroit Ave., Cleveland, OH 44102
Momocho
Address: 1835 Fulton Rd., Cleveland, OH 44113
Cilantro Taqueria
Address: 2417 Professor Ave., Cleveland, OH 44113
Terrestrial Brewing Company
Address: 7524 Father Frascati Dr., Cleveland, OH 44102
La Plaza Supermarket
Address: 13609 Lakewood Heights Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44107
Los Arcos Mexican Cocina
Address: 2175 S. Green Rd., South Euclid, OH 44121
Taco Tontos
Address: 13321 Madison Ave., Lakewood, OH 44107
El Carnicero
Address: 16918 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, OH 44107
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