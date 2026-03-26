10 Shocking Stats That Show How Weed Changed Crime In Ohio

Source: The San Diego Union-Tribune / Getty

Ohio legalized marijuana, and the impact showed up fast.

Arrest numbers dropped, and drug violations shifted across the state. Law enforcement now focuses less on low-level possession cases.

At the same time, new concerns around driving and public safety continue to spark debate. Experts say crime trends did not spike after legalization.

These numbers tell a clearer story about what actually changed. Here are 10 stats that break it all down.

10 Stats That Show How Weed Changed Crime In Ohio

1. Marijuana arrests dropped nearly 80%

Ohio saw a massive drop in marijuana arrests after legalization. Arrests fell from about 7,400 in 2023 to roughly 1,500 in 2024. That sharp decline shows how quickly enforcement priorities shifted.