Ohio Cannabis Law Update 2026: 10 Major Changes You Should Know

Source: The San Diego Union-Tribune / Getty

10 Key Changes in Ohio’s New Marijuana Laws

Ohio lawmakers approved Senate Bill 56 to overhaul the state’s marijuana laws, creating new rules for how residents buy and use cannabis. The update focuses heavily on regulating intoxicating hemp products, which lawmakers say previously existed in a legal gray area.

Under the new law, many THC products that once appeared in convenience stores and smoke shops will now move exclusively to licensed dispensaries. State officials say this shift gives regulators more control over potency, safety, and distribution while limiting access to unregulated products.

The law also places a statewide cap on dispensaries and reinforces restrictions on where they can operate, including required distances from schools, churches, and playgrounds. At the same time, public use of marijuana remains illegal, and new guidelines clarify how users must transport cannabis products.

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Lawmakers say the overhaul aims to close loopholes left behind after Ohio voters approved adult-use marijuana. The changes also reflect growing concerns about high-potency THC items and their availability outside the regulated system.

Here are the biggest changes you need to know.

1. Intoxicating hemp products face strict limits

The law bans intoxicating hemp products outside licensed dispensaries.

Lawmakers targeted products like delta-8 that previously sold in retail stores. Officials say these items lacked consistent regulation and safety oversight.