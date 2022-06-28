CVS, Walgreens and Other Pharmacies Put Limit On Plan B Purchases

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Days after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, CVS and Rite Aid are now implementing a purchase limit on emergency contraceptives after seeing a spike in demand.

A spokesperson for the company said that CVS will “temporarily limit the purchase of Plan B and Aftera to three packages per customer although the chain as ample supply.” The spokesperson added that the limit was placed as “an effort to ensure equitable access and consistent supply on store shelves.”

RELATED: Maryland Lawmakers Pledge To Put Abortion Rights In State Constitution

Rite Aid is also following suit and will limit to three packages per customer.

As for Walgreen’s, at this time, purchases are not being limited, per the Washington Post. Target and Walmart still have the pill available for pick up and shipping. Delivery times vary.

Emergency contraceptives can also be purchased directly on the Plan B website, but it is only eligible for four-to-six-day shipping.

