LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

If 2022 is a glimpse into Lizzo’s future, then she has a beaming career ahead of her. The Grammy and Emmy-Award-winning artist keeps on winning, and we couldn’t be happier for her. The star, who is currently on tour, will grace the November cover of Vanity Fair magazine in a show-stopping, high-fashion gothic look.

In the issue, Lizzo takes a deep dive into her love life, the public scrutiny she receives, and the historic crystal flute moment at her concert.

Lizzo’s success is due to her talents, drive, determination, and willingness to be used as a scapegoat so that she can create teachable moments. Since her reign in the entertainment industry, she’s become the butt of fat jokes, accused of doing too much because of her size, and criticized for her diet choices. The musician opens up about the internet criticism. “My job as someone who has a platform is to reshape history,” she tells the publication.

In another image posted to the VF Instagram account, Lizzo embodies a gothic look, clad in a corset, latex gloves, and a wet mullet hairstyle. The post highlights her relationship with Myke Wright, her artist boyfriend. “I’ve known him for over six years. He’s everything,” she tells V.F. “He’s the love of my life. We are life mates.”

We love that for you, Lizzo! You can read the article here.

DON’T MISS…

Lizzo’s Shapewear Brand YITTY Teams Up With #TitCheck To Promote Breast Awareness

Lizzo Says This Is The Healthiest Tour She’s Been On, And It’s Because She’s Prioritizing Self-Care

Lizzo Plays The Historic 200-Year-Old Presidential Crystal Flute On Stage

Lizzo Gives Us Goth Girl Realness On The November Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com