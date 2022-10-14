LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

With so many female rap beefs taking over our timeline on a daily basis, Cardi B and Glorilla’s friendship is refreshing. The Tomorrow 2 collaborators dropped the hottest song of the summer, partied together at Cardi’s 30th birthday and Glo just gifted the Bronx femcee with a Patek Philippe watch and Van Cleef earrings for their song reaching No. 1.

Y’all look what @glorillapimp just gave me !!!!! I love her for fuvkin ever …I wanna cry but imma Gangsta!!!!” Cardi captioned the cute clip on social media. Glo jumped in the comments where she wrote, “Luv you cousin!!!”

Cardi recently celebrated her 30th birthday with a burlesque-themed extravaganza. She showed off her curves in a custom Garo Sparo corset romper; styled by Kollin Carter and photographed by Blair Caldwell.

In related news, Cardi announced the release of her new Reebok collection.

Tomorrow 2 is blazing the charts and becoming an anthem for both men and women. Even the Giants team was seen vibing out to the song in the locker room after their win against the Packers.

We also noticed Cardi said she was in the studio with Glo, could the duo cooking up more music? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Cardi Almost Sheds A Tear When Glorilla Gifts Her With A Patek Phillipe Watch was originally published on hellobeautiful.com