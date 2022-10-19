Celebrity Hairstylist Ashanti Lation Talks Soho House Beauty Masterclass & Plans For Expansion

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Celebrity hairstylists, or as I’d like to call them, “The Hair Whisperers,” are the brains behind the iconic looks beauty lovers try to master. In an industry where poise, talent, and passion for hair are paramount, Black hairstylists have been killing the game, with Ashanti Lation being deemed a fan-favorite.

If the name Ashanti Lation rings bells, it’s probably because she’s the genius behind hair lewks seen on the likes of Normani, Winnie Harlow, and Latto. Not to mention, the talent is also the CEO and founder of the haircare brand VIP Luxury Hair Care, which sets the standard for healthy hair growth and maintenance. So, it’s no surprise that Ashanti has been sprinkling her magic throughout Hollywood and beyond.

Ashanti Lation on the Soho House Healthy hair 101 masterclass

In fact, the “Healthy Hair Guru” has taken her talents abroad with a Soho House London beauty masterclass. And, of course, the opportunity came to fruition due to Ashanti’s impeccable skills, work ethic, and knowledge.

“As with most big opportunities I’ve had in my career, the partnership with Soho House actually presented itself to me,” Ashanti told us. “One of the directors of Soho House London has been following me for a while and became a fan of our product line. One day she reached out to me and pitched the idea of teaching a masterclass on healthy hair care to the club members. It was just another sign from the universe for me to keep doing my own thing, and the world will take notice.”

The Healthy Hair 101 masterclass has only tipped the surface for the future because Ashanti maintains tunnel vision and focuses on her craft. After all, the art of learning proper hair care is a prerequisite for achieving our hair goals. And with knowledge comes power and confidence that shines from within and exudes from our crowns.

“The event at SOHO House has really reinvigorated my passion for education. My team and I are already discussing tour possibilities,” Ashanti says of future brand partnerships that we’ll learn of in the future.

This masterclass not only served as a stamp of approval for the New Orleans native, but it also gave attendees the drive and determination to take better care of their crowns.

“I felt so inspired by yesterday’s workshop. I feel so inspired and motivated to take care of my hair and get it to the next level,” Amaleey shared of her experience at the masterclass.

Ashanti Lation on expanding the VIP Luxury Hair Care brand globally

Aside from Ashanti’s successful London masterclass, the mogul is determined to take her brand to the next level. VIP Luxury Hair Care continues to supply hair aficionados with luxurious, top-quality hair products at an affordable rate. Folks can also learn the ins and outs of healthy hair care and maintenance via Ashanti’s Healthy Hair 101 digital e-book. However, this only scratches the surface of what’s to come from Ashanti’s genius.

“Another thing the class in London illuminated was that it is definitely time to take my brand global,” Ashanti says. “We are definitely fulfilling a need in the market for attainable salon quality products. My business partner and I have begun strategizing on an international rollout.”

2022 proved to be a successful and impactful year for Ashanti Lation and we expect 2023 to follow suit.

