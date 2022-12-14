Ohio cracks the top 10 in fentanyl overdose deaths

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, the rate of fentanyl-related overdose deaths has skyrocketed over the last 10 years, even doubling since 2019, and Ohio now ranks in the top 10 in fentanyl overdose fatalities.

According to a recent study from USAFacts, 70,601 people died from a fentanyl overdose in the United States in 2021. That number almost doubles 36,359 in 2019 and is 26 times more than a decade ago, when just 2,666 died of fentanyl overdoses nationwide. Of the total number of deaths in 2021, 87.8 percent of all opioid overdoes were from fentanyl, which was responsible for only 11.7 percent 10 years ago.

