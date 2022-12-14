According to NBC4i, the rate of fentanyl-related overdose deaths has skyrocketed over the last 10 years, even doubling since 2019, and Ohio now ranks in the top 10 in fentanyl overdose fatalities.
According to a recent study from USAFacts, 70,601 people died from a fentanyl overdose in the United States in 2021. That number almost doubles 36,359 in 2019 and is 26 times more than a decade ago, when just 2,666 died of fentanyl overdoses nationwide. Of the total number of deaths in 2021, 87.8 percent of all opioid overdoes were from fentanyl, which was responsible for only 11.7 percent 10 years ago.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Warning: What You Need To Know About Scam Using Urban One-Radio Name
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
- Megan Thee Stallion Dons A Beautiful Sergio Hudson Suit During Her Tense Shooting Trial Testimony
- Ohio cracks the top 10 in fentanyl overdose deaths
- Fe Noel Is Making Waves In The Footwear Industry With Her Unique Brainwave Sneaker Designs
- Kehlani Alleges She Was Sexually Assaulted After UK Show
- Suspected White Supremacist Who Used Noose To Threaten To Kill Black People Pleads Guilty To Hate Crimes
- Gary’s Tea: Yung Miami Responds To Diddy’s Baby Announcement [WATCH]
- What’s Trending: Indonesia Bans Sex & Adultery For Unmarried Couples Traveling To Country [WATCH]
- Jackson State Hires New Head Football Coach To Replace Deion Sanders
- Tory Lanez Shooting Trial: Here’s Everything We Know About The Heated Court Case
- 6 Writing Retreat Destinations For Black Writers In 2023
Ohio cracks the top 10 in fentanyl overdose deaths was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com