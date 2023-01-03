La La Flaunts Her Curves Into The New Year

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

If we can count on La La for anything, it’s to serve us face, body, and fashion on a luxury platter. The actress and entrepreneur was a sight for sore eyes for the New Year, and we’re in love!

Clad in a crystal mesh Alexandre Vauthier dress with a black cutout bodysuit, crystal mesh shoes, and diamond hoop earrings, the BMF actress left little to the imagination.

“2⃣0⃣2⃣3⃣ be good to me ,” she captioned her post.

Friends and fans flooded La La’s comment section with approval. She even got a nod of admiration from the designer himself.

“ ,” Vauthier wrote.

Power co-star Naturi Naughton commented, “Yes it will! Looking so beautiful girl! happy new year! ”

Even Yung Miami chimed in with a bunch of lovestruck emojis.

The racy ensemble was the perfect prelude to the 40-year-old’s upcoming year. La La has taken her acting career to the next level, securing a role in the new Starz series, The Case of Cyntoia Brown. She will also return to BMF’s second season, and she will appear in a Netflix comedy directed by Kenya Barris.

In an interview with BET, La La shares her excitement about the opportunity.

“It’s [Barris’] directorial debut for a movie and he asked me to be a part of it. I was like, say no more, what day do you need me? I’m there,” she says. “It’s an incredible cast. I still had a moment where I was like, ‘I’m in a movie with Eddie Murphy. This is the next level right here.’ It was an incredible experience and I’m forever grateful to Kenya for trusting me and allowing me to be in the movie.”

Judging by her growing resume, 2023 will definitely be good to La La!

