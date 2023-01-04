Gas Prices Spike in Cleveland, But For How Long?

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

In just over a week gas prices in Northeast Ohio have jumped by an average of 30 cents. The current average price for a gallon of gas in Cleveland is $3.25.

What’s the reason for the price spike? Well, apparently it’s because of last week’s winter storm that swept over the country.

According to FOX 8, that storm caused gas refineries in Texas to stop production. It also forced holiday travelers to leave earlier than normal, causing an unusual spike in demand.

With no word on how long prices will rise or how high they’ll climb, some believe that as we move away from the holiday season and the weather continues to settle down we should be able to expect some relief at the pumps fairly soon.

Via FOX 8…

The national average for a gallon of gas rose 12 cents over the last week to hit $3.22. This is 20 cents less than a month ago and six cents less than a year ago.

This week, the cheapest average price of unleaded gas will be found in Norwalk at $2.902. The highest price will be found in Aurora at $3.359.

To finish this report from FOX 8, [click here].

