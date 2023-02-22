Giant Eagle, one of Ohio’s largest grocery retail chains, will reportedly stop selling bottled water sourced near the East Palestine train wreck.
A few weeks ago a train derailed East Palestine, forcing toxic chemicals into the air, soil, and water. Giant Eagle uses a factory in Salineville, about 25 miles from East Palestine, to fill gallons of water they sell in their Giant Eagle, GetGo, and Market District stores.
Via FOX 8…
While the water used is reportedly from a nearby spring that’s at a higher elevation than East Palestine, the company said they didn’t want to take chances.
“Out of an abundance of caution,” the company said in a statement. “Giant Eagle has made the decision to remove all gallon-size-or-greater Giant Eagle brand spring water product sourced from the Salineville facility from our store shelves until further notice while we continue to evaluate ongoing testing and potential impacts to the spring source.”
To finish this report from FOX 8, [click here].
Do you drink Giant Eagle bottled water? Will you be switching to another brand for the time being?
Giant Eagle Stops Selling Water Sourced Near East Palestine Train Wreck was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
