SZA dropped her sophomore album SOS in December and has recently announced plans to add ten new songs to it for a deluxe edition. The release date for the follow-up album has yet to be made public.
SZA has been racking up accolades left and right over the past few months. After SOS debuted at number 1 on Billboard 200, she was also named Billboard ‘Woman of the Year’ for 2022, broke the biggest streaming week ever for an R&B album, and the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) just declared SOS is now officially platinum.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The ten additional tracks included on the deluxe version will now bring the total for SOS to 33 songs.
Are you here for more new music from SZA!?
The Latest:
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
- Storm Reid Is Blazing On The February Cover Of ‘Who What Wear’
- Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
- Kyle Rittenhouse Faces 2nd Civil Lawsuit, Continues To Beg For Money From His Supporters
- Wendy Williams Was All Smiles In NYC Sporting Monogram Fendi And Louis Vuitton
- SZA to Release 10 New Tracks on ‘SOS: Deluxe’
- Giant Eagle Stops Selling Water Sourced Near East Palestine Train Wreck
- Ohio City Council President, Five Others, Arrested For Human Trafficking
- ‘Karen’ Video Shows White Woman Calling Cops On Black Men For Shoveling Snow On A Public Sidewalk
- Flemmie P. Kittrell: The Black Nutritionist Who Changed The Way We Approach Children’s Health
- Lizzo Serves ‘Clueless’ Vibes In A Plaid Gucci Dress
SZA to Release 10 New Tracks on ‘SOS: Deluxe’ was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
-
Kim Kardashian Allegedly Dating This Hip-Hop Star, Tory Lanez Regrets Not Testifying [WATCH]
-
Mississippi Cops Beat, Waterboarded Handcuffed Black Men, Shot 1 For ‘Dating White Women’: Lawyers
-
‘Music Was Too Loud’: Louisiana Cops Kill Unarmed Black Man After Neighbor Complains
-
Drastic Changes Coming Soon to SNAP Benefits in Ohio
-
Black Driver Shot By Police While Sleeping In Grandma’s Driveway, Bodycam Video Shows
-
College Grad Gets 30-Year Prison Sentence Right After Finishing School
-
Actor Carl Payne’s Wife Melika Files for Divorce
-
Youngstown Man Accused of Sex With Minor Pistol Whipped By Her Mom