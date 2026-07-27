20 Largest Public High Schools in Greater Cleveland for 2026

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Student enrollment can shape everything from course offerings to athletics and extracurricular activities.

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Niche recently ranked the largest public high schools in the Cleveland metro area using enrollment data from the U.S. Department of Education. While a larger campus isn’t necessarily better, many of these schools offer students a broad selection of classes, clubs, sports, and career-focused programs.

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Here’s a look at the 20 biggest public high schools in Greater Cleveland, listed in Niche’s exact order.

Disclaimer: The rankings below come from Niche’s 2026 Largest Public High Schools in the Cleveland Metro Area report. Schools are listed in the exact order published by Niche. Enrollment figures are based on the latest data available from the U.S. Department of Education and other public sources used in Niche’s methodology.

1. Mentor High School

Mentor High School serves Mentor and nearby Lake County communities. Its large enrollment gives students access to a wide variety of academic courses, athletics, performing arts, clubs, and career-focused opportunities.