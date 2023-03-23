Maple Heights Police Chase Ends With Flipped Cruiser [Video]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

An overnight police chase in Maple Heights resulted in a multi-car accident with several people ending up in the hospital. The driver and passengers of the car being chased managed to escape. The events occurred around 2 a.m. Thursday.

According to FOX 8, a Jeep Cherokee with no visible registration was driving recklessly near Broadway Avenue and Libby Road. When Maple Heights Police tried to stop the vehicle, it took off, leading them into Cleveland. The crashes happened in front of the Rally’s on Lee Road.

Police say the Jeep and a cruiser went around an uninvolved vehicle that was waiting to turn left into a Rally’s restaurant. As a second cruiser, slightly further behind in the chase, approached the area the vehicle waiting to turn into Rally’s turned in front of the second cruiser. The officer attempted to swerve around the vehicle but hit the vehicle’s front end.

One of the cruisers originally involved in the chase struck a second vehicle, then flipped over onto its side. Authorities state that the Jeep they were chasing could be involved with multiple crimes that occurred in Cleveland and Garfield Heights on the same night.

All car crash victims, including the officers, went to a local area hospital for treatment.

The Jeep Cherokee managed to escape, and authorities are asking anyone with information about the events to contact them immediately. The vehicle was gray with tinted windows. They also noted that the exhaust on the Jeep was extremely loud.

The Maple Heights Detective Bereau’s phone number is (216) 587-9624.

