If you’re an adrenaline junkie then you’re going to want to visit Cedar Point next summer.
The legendary theme park in Sandusky has just revealed plans to debut a brand new roller coaster, and experts are already calling it the “world’s tallest and fastest triple-launch strata roller coaster” in the world!
The new ride is called Top Thrill 2, the sequel to its preceding Top Thrill, which shut down in 2021.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
While Top Thrill had a single strata-launch which rocketed riders to 120 mph from one point, Top Thrill 2 will have three strata-points. After jolting riders to 120 mph at the beginning, it will go backward for a bit at 101 mph, before finally ending with a push forward to 128 mph.
Oh, it also has a 90-degree 420-foot climb before a huge drop!
So yeah, this coaster will certainly have your heart pumping!
Information from FOX 8 was used for this post. To see their entire report CLICK HERE.
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
Cedar Point Debuts ‘World’s Tallest And Fastest Triple-Launch Strata Coaster’ was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Keith Ellison Called Clarence Thomas A House Slave, White Conservatives Proved They Don’t Know Black People
-
Cleveland Browns Legend Jim Brown Has Passed Away
-
NewsTalk 1490 Radio Mobile Apps
-
Cleveland Ranked No. 1 Worst City To Raise A Family
-
Tia Mowry Is Living Her Truth
-
House Explodes In West Akron, Man Walks Out Alive [VIDEO]
-
White Man Carrying Rifle Through Black Neighborhood Confronted By Black Business Owner
-
Did You See These Unusual Lights Over Cleveland Monday Night? [Video]