This Ohio Man Accused Of Robbing 20+ Banks

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Source: General / Radio One

An Ohio man accused in more than 20 bank robberies is facing new federal charges.

Authorities say the suspect, identified as 62-year-old John Donald Butler, was recently indicted again. The new charge stems from a bank robbery in the Dayton area.

Investigators say Butler entered a KeyBank branch on March 30 wearing construction-style clothing. He allegedly handed a teller a note demanding cash and warning against dye packs.

Police say the teller complied. Butler reportedly left with more than $9,000 before fleeing the scene.

Federal prosecutors say this case is part of a much larger pattern. Butler has prior convictions tied to a series of bank robberies across the region.

Officials believe the latest charge adds to a long-running string of crimes. The total number of robberies linked to him now exceeds 20.

The new indictment could significantly increase potential penalties if he is convicted again.

Authorities have not released additional details about upcoming court dates.

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