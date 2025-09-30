Listen Live
Local

Ohio Minimum Wage Will Increase in 2026 Under New Proposal

Ohio lawmakers introduced a plan to raise minimum wage to $12 by 2026 and $15 by 2029.

Published on September 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Dollar biljet
Source: ajansen / Getty

Ohio’s minimum wage currently sits at $10.70 for non-tipped employees and $5.35 for tipped employees. A newly introduced Senate Bill 234 would push the wage to $12 per hour starting January 1, 2026, with annual increases reaching $15 per hour by 2029. The proposal also seeks to eliminate the separate tipped employee wage, requiring all workers receive the same base pay.

Supporters argue the plan would give working Ohioans more purchasing power and reduce poverty. They believe the jump to $15 over time would help families keep up with the rising cost of living. Critics warn the wage hikes could strain small businesses, raise employment costs, or encourage layoffs.

The bill would set the frame for future adjustments: starting in 2029, the state commerce director would adjust wages each year based on inflation. Under the proposal, Ohio would follow automatic indexing to the consumer price index in an effort to prevent wage erosion over time.

This plan departs from Ohio’s current wage law, which mandates annual increases tied to inflation under a constitutional provision approved in 2006. Lawmakers must now debate whether the phased increase and tipped wage elimination will pass the legislature or face legal challenges.

Ohio Lawmakers Seek to End E-Check Program in Northeast Ohio

Ohio Moves to Make Charlie Kirk Memorial Day Official

Ohio Issue 2 Passes: $2.5 Billion for Infrastructure Projects Approved

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
10 Items
Politics

Jasmine Crockett Verbally Sends Kash Patel To Valhalla During Congressional Meeting, X Loved It

10 Items
Politics

X Drags Laura Loomer Following Her Blatantly Racist Social Media Posts About Jasmine Crockett & Black Women

Dangerous Neighborhoods Cleveland
20 Items
News

20 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland bank robberies
15 Items
Local

15 Cleveland Bank Robberies That Made Headlines

Cleveland mobsters post
15 Items
Local

15 Notorious Cleveland Mobsters Who Left a Bloody Legacy

News

Will Ohio have a Cold, Snowy Winter?

Generic police officer and police car
15 Items
Local

The Most Dangerous Areas In and Around Cleveland Right Now

Armchairs in the waiting hall
19 Items
Local

Cleveland Airport Ranks Nearly Dead Last in New Study

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close