Ohio Moves to Make Charlie Kirk Memorial Day Official

Ohio Senator proposes to mark Oct. 14 as Charlie Kirk Memorial Day in the Buckeye State.

Published on September 26, 2025

Ohio Statehouse, State government office in Columbus, Ohio
Source: zrfphoto / Getty

Ohio lawmakers introduced Senate Bill 271, proposing to designate October 14 as Charlie Kirk Memorial Day in honor of the conservative activist.

The bill comes from Senator Al Cutrona of Canfield and carries a single line: it would officially recognize Kirk’s birthday as a day of remembrance in the state. The proposal appears less as a holiday with closures and more as an honorary observance.

Supporters claim the measure would offer a way for Ohioans to reflect on political violence and the life of a nationally known figure. Critics argue Ohio already honors many figures and that the bill elevates a divisive voice at a time of political grief. Some are questioning whether such memorials should proceed before investigations into Kirk’s assassination conclude.

As the state debates the move, Ohio residents observe memorials and vigils already held across college campuses and religious gatherings. Lawmakers in both parties have publicly condemned political violence and expressed sympathy for the Kirk family.

While Bill 271 faces committee review, supporters hope it passes before the next session ends. Even if it fails this year, the legislation sets the stage for future attempts to formalize Kirk’s place in Ohio’s commemorative calendar.

