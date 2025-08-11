Ohio Makes $700M in First Year of Recreational Marijuana Sales
It’s officially one year after Ohio launched recreational marijuana sales, the numbers are rolling in and they’re big.
According to a new report from the Ohio Department of Commerce, recreational sales have topped $700 million in just 12 months with 109,706 pounds sold. On the medical side, which began back in January 2019, sales have now passed $2.2 billion.
As of July 2025, Ohio has 156 licensed dispensaries serving both medical patients and adult-use customers. The growing market has also created thousands of jobs, with more cultivation facilities and processing plants coming online to meet demand.
Industry watchers say the momentum shows no signs of slowing, with consumer education, new product lines, and expanded access fueling growth. Advocates argue the revenue could help fund everything from public health programs to community development, depending on how lawmakers decide to allocate future tax dollars.
For now, Ohio’s cannabis industry is settling into its new normal. One that’s worth well over a billion dollars a year when medical and recreational sales are combined.
Ohio Makes $700M in First Year of Recreational Marijuana Sales was originally published on wiznation.com
