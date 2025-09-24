Listen Live
News

Ohio Dispensaries See Surge in Demand After Pre-Rolls Go Live

Ohio dispensaries report high demand as licensed stores begin selling pre-rolled joints statewide for the first time.

Published on September 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Growing Cannabis Plants, Therapeutic Cannabis Cultivation, Cannabis Industry and Farming, Green Leaves
Source: PATCHARIN SAENLAKON / Getty

Ohio dispensaries are seeing sharp demand for pre-rolled joints in the weeks since the state officially approved them. Licensed shops across the state say customers had been asking daily for pre-rolls — now that the rules have changed, the floodgates have opened. Some locations sold out immediately, underscoring how pent-up demand had built.

Legal cannabis in Ohio is still relatively new. Voters passed Issue 2 in November 2023, and the first adult-use retail sales began in August 2024. Until now, stricter rules had limited dispensaries from selling pre-rolled units. On August 1, 2025, the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control released guidance allowing processors and dispensaries to sell single-serving “pre-rolls,” but each operation needs separate approval to stock them.

Nearby states with more mature cannabis markets, such as Michigan and Illinois, have long offered pre-rolls as a staple product. Ohio customers often asked, “Why can’t we get what they have across state lines?” Now, the state is catching up.

Brands and processors are preparing for volume. Some have already delivered limited pre-roll batches, others await regulatory clearances. Analysts expect pre-rolls to become one of the fastest-selling formats, as seen in other adult-use states.

Meanwhile, Ohio’s lawmakers are navigating regulations. House Bill 160, introduced in 2025, aims to update cannabis law, protect children, and refine potency limits and product formats. As dispensaries roll out pre-rolls, regulators, legislators, and the public all watch how the market evolves.

Ohio Near the Bottom in U.S. Economy Rankings — But Not Last

Major Changes To Ohio’s Marijuana Laws Could Be On The Way

20 Foods Perfected by Cleveland That Locals Swear By

Related Tags

Michigan Ohio Ohio Division of Cannabis Control

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
News

A popular chicken chain had big plans for Ohio…

Cleveland mobsters post
15 Items
Local

15 Notorious Cleveland Mobsters Who Left a Bloody Legacy

Dangerous Neighborhoods Cleveland
20 Items
News

20 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland foods
20 Items
Local

20 Foods Perfected by Cleveland That Locals Swear By

Generic police officer and police car
15 Items
Local

The Most Dangerous Areas In and Around Cleveland Right Now

Night Police Sirens
Local

U.S. Marshals Recover 10 Missing Children in Cleveland Operation

Entertainment

Tamron Hall Celebrates Season 7 With Big Guests and Real Conversations

News

‘Be quiet!’: Trump Lashes Out At Black Journalist Over Question About Chicago War Post

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close