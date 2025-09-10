20 Foods Perfected by Cleveland That Locals Swear By

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

From pierogis to perch, Cleveland has perfected these 20 foods that define the city’s flavor.

Cleveland’s food scene tells the story of its people. Immigrants from Eastern Europe, Italy, Greece, and beyond brought recipes that became hometown staples.

Over generations, those dishes transformed into something uniquely Cleveland. The city doesn’t just copy flavors from elsewhere — it reimagines them, perfects them, and makes them central to everyday life.

Whether it’s pierogis at a church festival, corned beef stacked sky-high at a downtown deli, or perch pulled fresh from Lake Erie, these foods carry tradition and pride.

Here are 20 dishes that Cleveland has truly made its own.

1. Pierogis Church festivals and diners serve them best. No city outside Eastern Europe makes them quite like Cleveland. 2. Polish Boys Sausage, fries, coleslaw, and BBQ sauce. A messy, delicious creation born here. 3. Corned Beef Sandwiches Slyman’s piles meat so high it makes New York delis jealous. 4. City Chicken Made with pork, not chicken, and fried golden. A local favorite. 5. Lake Erie Perch Sandwiches Crispy, flaky, and especially loved during Friday fish fries. 6. Kielbasa Neighborhood butchers perfect it with unique spice blends. 7. Paczki Cleveland bakeries go big every Fat Tuesday with stuffed doughnuts. 8. Cassata Cake Layers of sponge, cream, and strawberries perfected by Little Italy bakeries. 9. Pizza Bagels Yes, they were invented here. Bagel shops still claim them proudly. 10. Eastern European Soups Stuffed cabbage soup and borscht remain Cleveland staples. 11. Buckeyes Homemade versions shine in local candy shops. 12. Gyros Greek diners keep them authentic and packed with flavor. 13. Walleye Dinners Lake Erie’s signature fish shows up fried, grilled, or blackened. 14. Polenta Italian families made it Cleveland comfort food. 15. Haluski Noodles, cabbage, and butter. Simple, yet perfected here. 16. Potato Pancakes Eastern European heritage keeps them on diner menus. 17. Apple Fritters Fall farmers markets crown these fried treats a local classic. 18. Stadium Mustard This tangy brown mustard is Cleveland’s signature ballpark flavor. 19. Smoked Meats Cleveland pitmasters put their mark on ribs and brisket. 20. Schnitzel German kitchens turned it crispy perfection in local taverns.