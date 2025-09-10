Listen Live
20 Foods Perfected by Cleveland That Locals Swear By

Published on September 10, 2025

Cleveland foods

Source: Canva / R1

From pierogis to perch, Cleveland has perfected these 20 foods that define the city’s flavor.

Cleveland’s food scene tells the story of its people. Immigrants from Eastern Europe, Italy, Greece, and beyond brought recipes that became hometown staples.

Over generations, those dishes transformed into something uniquely Cleveland. The city doesn’t just copy flavors from elsewhere — it reimagines them, perfects them, and makes them central to everyday life.

Whether it’s pierogis at a church festival, corned beef stacked sky-high at a downtown deli, or perch pulled fresh from Lake Erie, these foods carry tradition and pride.

Here are 20 dishes that Cleveland has truly made its own.

1. Pierogis

Church festivals and diners serve them best. No city outside Eastern Europe makes them quite like Cleveland.

2. Polish Boys

Sausage, fries, coleslaw, and BBQ sauce. A messy, delicious creation born here.

3. Corned Beef Sandwiches

Slyman’s piles meat so high it makes New York delis jealous.

4. City Chicken

Made with pork, not chicken, and fried golden. A local favorite.

5. Lake Erie Perch Sandwiches

Crispy, flaky, and especially loved during Friday fish fries.

6. Kielbasa

Neighborhood butchers perfect it with unique spice blends.

7. Paczki

Cleveland bakeries go big every Fat Tuesday with stuffed doughnuts.

8. Cassata Cake

Layers of sponge, cream, and strawberries perfected by Little Italy bakeries.

9. Pizza Bagels

Yes, they were invented here. Bagel shops still claim them proudly.

10. Eastern European Soups

Stuffed cabbage soup and borscht remain Cleveland staples.

11. Buckeyes

Homemade versions shine in local candy shops.

12. Gyros

Greek diners keep them authentic and packed with flavor.

13. Walleye Dinners

Lake Erie’s signature fish shows up fried, grilled, or blackened.

14. Polenta

Italian families made it Cleveland comfort food.

15. Haluski

Noodles, cabbage, and butter. Simple, yet perfected here.

16. Potato Pancakes

Eastern European heritage keeps them on diner menus.

17. Apple Fritters

Fall farmers markets crown these fried treats a local classic.

18. Stadium Mustard

This tangy brown mustard is Cleveland’s signature ballpark flavor.

19. Smoked Meats

Cleveland pitmasters put their mark on ribs and brisket.

20. Schnitzel

German kitchens turned it crispy perfection in local taverns.

