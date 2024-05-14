Listen Live
News

Cedar Point Employee Ran Over In Parking Lot, Suspect On The Loose

Published on May 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
blue siren on the police car during control in the city streets

Source: ChiccoDodiFC / Getty

A Cedar Point employee was run over in the amusement park’s parking lot and police are still looking for the person who did it.

The police report states that the incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Friday, May 10.

A witness told police they could hear the victim yelling for the driver of the Escalade to stop before they drove away.

From FOX 8:

The witness told police, he then ran up to the Escalade’s window and yelled at the driver to stop, and told the man behind the wheel that he had just run over someone. The witness said the driver would not look in his direction and kept driving. The witness was able to snap a picture of the suspect’s vehicle and license plate.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.

The police report states that the witness was able to snap a picture of the car and give it to police. According to FOX 8, the vehicle is registered to a woman who lives in Michigan.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

READ MORE STORIES ON NEWSTALKCLEVELAND.COM:

RELATED TAGS

cedar point

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
News

The Irony: As Trump Begs For Immunity, Old Mother’s Day Tweet Surfaces Of Him Accusing Obama Of ‘Crime’

National

The Mysterious Story Of Tituba: A Black Slave Woman Who Sparked The Salem Witch Trials

5 items
Feature

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Let Them Eat Cake, The Return of Simone Biles, Living in Uganda is “Hell” For Queer

News

74-Year-Old Ohio Woman Arrested For Attempted Bank Robbery

Police, sirens and yellow tape for crime scene, investigation and barricade in night for warning, danger or sign. Forensic inspection, street or road with security for robbery, murder and no entry
News

Lorain: Suspect Who Attacked U.S. Marshalls Shot Dead

10 items
Local

This Ohio Town Ranked Among Best In Midwest By USA Today

Entertainment

Tupac Shakur’s Estate Threatens Legal Action Against Drake Over AI-Generated Voice

5 items
News

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Friendli-er Skies, and Memoir of Former Miss USA Released

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close