Cedar Point Employee Ran Over In Parking Lot, Suspect On The Loose

A Cedar Point employee was run over in the amusement park’s parking lot and police are still looking for the person who did it.
The police report states that the incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Friday, May 10.
A witness told police they could hear the victim yelling for the driver of the Escalade to stop before they drove away.
From FOX 8:
The witness told police, he then ran up to the Escalade’s window and yelled at the driver to stop, and told the man behind the wheel that he had just run over someone. The witness said the driver would not look in his direction and kept driving. The witness was able to snap a picture of the suspect’s vehicle and license plate.
The police report states that the witness was able to snap a picture of the car and give it to police. According to FOX 8, the vehicle is registered to a woman who lives in Michigan.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
