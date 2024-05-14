Listen Live
News

Ohio: Recreational Marijuana Could Be For Sale In June

Published on May 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
A foreign customer is seen happy to find the weed type he...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Ohio: Recreational Marijuana Could Be For Sale In June

Recreational marijuana in Ohio has been a hot topic for years, and it looks like it could finally be on sale a bit earlier than expected.

According to FOX 8, The Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review decided Monday that medical dispensaries that already operate could obtain a dual-use license that would enable them to start selling recreational marijuana as early as mid-June.

The Ohio Division of Cannabis Control may begin accepting license applications by the end of May, which could lead to recreational sales beginning within the next month.

Of course, none of this guarantees anything, but there’s cautious optimism brewing that legal marijuana purchases in Ohio could begin before summer officially kicks off.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

From FOX 8:

Under Issue 2, it’s now legal in Ohio for those age 21 and older to possess up to 2 1/2 ounces of cannabis flower and up to 15 grams of extract. It also allows Ohioans to grow up to six cannabis plants per household, or up to 12 plants if there are two or more adults in the home.

Under the statute, Ohio’s recreational marijuana program must be fully implemented by Sept. 7, reported AP.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

READ MORE STORIES ON NEWSTALKCLEVELAND.COM:

This Ohio Town Ranked Among Best In Midwest By USA Today
10 photos

RELATED TAGS

Ohio

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
News

The Irony: As Trump Begs For Immunity, Old Mother’s Day Tweet Surfaces Of Him Accusing Obama Of ‘Crime’

National

The Mysterious Story Of Tituba: A Black Slave Woman Who Sparked The Salem Witch Trials

5 items
Feature

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Let Them Eat Cake, The Return of Simone Biles, Living in Uganda is “Hell” For Queer

News

74-Year-Old Ohio Woman Arrested For Attempted Bank Robbery

Police, sirens and yellow tape for crime scene, investigation and barricade in night for warning, danger or sign. Forensic inspection, street or road with security for robbery, murder and no entry
News

Lorain: Suspect Who Attacked U.S. Marshalls Shot Dead

10 items
Local

This Ohio Town Ranked Among Best In Midwest By USA Today

Entertainment

Tupac Shakur’s Estate Threatens Legal Action Against Drake Over AI-Generated Voice

5 items
News

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Friendli-er Skies, and Memoir of Former Miss USA Released

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close