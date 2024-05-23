Euclid Police Explain Why They Fired Shots Near Local Restaraunt

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Euclid Police were forced to fire their guns near a local restaurant, and now they’re explaining why.

Wednesday afternoon the Euclid Police Department was contacted regarding a shooting that took place in Simms Park on Lakeshore Blvd. They then received a tip that the suspect was seen in front of Maria’s Family Restaurant.

When police arrived they attempted to order the suspect, Eric Parham, to the ground. According to the police report, Parham didn’t comply.

At one point officers say Parham reached for a handgun. This is when they fired shots at him, right in front of the restaurant.

From FOX 8:

According to a press release from police, officers recovered a 9mm semi-automatic handgun at the scene.

Police say a woman was injured when she was struck by gunfire, which was the initial shots fired call to which police had responded.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the FOX 8 report, both officers who fired their guns have been placed on administrative duties while The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigates the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.