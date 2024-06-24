Listen Live
WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble Headed To Lucas Oil Stadium In Indianapolis

Published on June 24, 2024

WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble Headed To Lucas Oil Stadium In Indianapolis

The WWE has announced a unique partnership with the Indiana Sports Corpi that has the city of Indianapolis buzzing AGAIN.

WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble are all going to be coming to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis over the next few years.

The partnership includes:

  • Royal Rumble on February 1, 2025 which kicks off the road to WrestleMania
  • A future two-night SummerSlam (date still to be determined)
  • A future two-night WrestleMania (date still to be determined)

With also including smaller events in other surrounding Indiana cities such as Fort Wayne, and Evansville:

  • Raw
  • SmackDown
  • NXT
  • WWE Live

“We are excited to bring this groundbreaking partnership to Indianapolis and our state,” Indiana Sports Corp president Patrick Talty said in a statement. “For over four decades, our city’s sports strategy has brought in millions of visitors and priceless hours of international brand-building media coverage. This partnership with WWE continues to push that strategy forward in new and exciting ways.”

“Indianapolis is a fantastic city for major events and we’re excited to invite the WWE Universe to Lucas Oil Stadium for Royal Rumble in 2025, and a future SummerSlam and WrestleMania,” WWE executive vice president Chris Legentilsaid in a statement. “… We’re proud to partner with them to shine a light on the great state of Indiana.”

Indianapolis start practicing your LET’S GET READY TO RUMBLLLLLLLE!

