Akron Zips Forward Enrique Freeman Makes History At NBA Draft

Enrique Freeman isn’t afraid of an uphill climb, and that work ethic may have just led him to the NBA.

The Indiana Pacers drafted Freeman with the 50th overall pick in the second round of the NBA Draft.

From GoZips.com:

He became the first Akron player to be selected in the modern two-round NBA Draft era as the Indiana Pacers selected him with the 50th pick of the second round.

That may not even be the coolest part of his story.

Freeman played prep basketball at St. Martin de Porres High School in Cleveland. The 6’7 forward dominated. He averaged a double-double as a senior but didn’t draw much college interest.

So his next move? He walked onto the Akron Zips.

That turned out to be a great decision.

Freeman racked up accolade after accolade as a member of the Zips. During his last season, he averaged 18.6 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. He garnered two MAC Tournament MVP awards. His 21 rebounds against Ohio on March 15th set a MAC tournament record. He tied an NCAA record for having the most double-doubles in a single season with 31.

