Listen Live
News

ODOT Nixes Aviation Permit for Browns’ Proposed Brook Park Dome

ODOT denies aviation permit for proposed Browns stadium near Hopkins airport, citing air navigation safety concerns; team plans to appeal.

Published on August 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Source: Nick Cammett / Getty

Aviation officials dealt a serious roadblock to the Browns’ Brook Park stadium plan this week. The Ohio Department of Transportation’s Office of Aviation denied the team’s permit application, declaring the proposed stadium structure an “obstruction to air navigation.” ODOT could reconsider the decision if the proposed design changes height or location closer to Cleveland Hopkins Airport.

Haslam Sports Group (HSG) responded swiftly, issuing a statement calling the denial “flatly at odds” with over a year of research from the FAA. HSG added that their detailed studies found no safety issues, and they noted that other Ohio structures already exceed the stadium’s proposed height. They claim they’ve begun working collaboratively with ODOT to clarify their data and move the project forward.

Officials say the Browns have 30 days to appeal. In the meantime, this denial adds a new layer of complexity to the push for a transformational stadium project. As HSG and the state work toward a resolution, all eyes remain on Brook Park to see if this project can regain forward momentum in time to bring major change to Northeast Ohio.

Michigan Fined, Coach Faces Suspension in Sign-Stealing Fallout

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

Shedeur Sanders Visits Cleveland High School

Related Tags

Browns Cleveland Hopkins Airport Ohio

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
News

Burn Survivor Denies Murder Charge: ‘These Hands Can’t Pull A Trigger’

BROWNS 2025 NFL SCHEDULE
18 Items
Sports

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

Entertainment

Watch ‘Kimmel’ Guest Host Tiffany Haddish Roast Trump By Making America Great Again

Cleveland Skyline from Lake Erie with Marina and Rocky Shoreline - Cleveland, Ohio, USA.
Local

Three People Missing at Northeast Ohio Beaches, Rescue Ongoing

13 Items
Pop Culture

Jussie Smollett Is Sticking To His Hate Crime Hoax Story, X Still Skeptical Ahead Of Netflix Doc

16 Items
Sports

Dennis Rodman Disses Travis Hunter & Names His NBA GOAT On N3on’s Stream, Social Media Reacts

Flock of Canada Geese Floating on Lake Erie, Port Dover
Local

22-Year-Old Dead After Car Goes Over East 9th Pier into Lake Erie

News

Rev. Al Sharpton Leads Pro-DEI March Down Wall Street 

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close