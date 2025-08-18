Listen Live
Local

Three People Missing at Northeast Ohio Beaches, Rescue Ongoing

Published on August 18, 2025

Cleveland Skyline from Lake Erie with Marina and Rocky Shoreline - Cleveland, Ohio, USA.
Source: David Shvartsman / Getty

Three people remain missing along Lake Erie after separate incidents Sunday evening.

One person fell from Edgewater’s fishing pier in Cleveland, and two swimmers vanished at Huntington Beach in Bay Village.

Rescue teams, including Cleveland divers and the Coast Guard, suspended efforts overnight due to dangerous lake conditions. The National Weather Service had warned of rip currents earlier in the day.

Search operations were set to resume at first light Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

