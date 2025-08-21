Listen Live
News

Jaylen Brown’s Father Arrested for Attempted Murder in Las Vegas

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown’s father, Quenton M. Brown, was arrested in Las Vegas for attempted murder following a stabbing incident over a parking dispute.

Published on August 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Seven
Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty

Quenton M. Brown Arrested for Attempted Murder in Las Vegas

Quenton M. Brown, the father of Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, was arrested in Las Vegas for attempted murder. This followed a stabbing incident involving a youth football coach on Thursday morning. Reports say the altercation began over a parking dispute.

Quenton M. Brown, also known as Marselles, previously boxed professionally. Police booked him on attempted murder charges after taking him into custody.

Sources say Jaylen Brown does not maintain a close relationship with his father and did not know about the incident at the time of the arrest. The Celtics star has not publicly commented on the situation.

The stabbing occurred in a Las Vegas parking lot and involved a youth football coach. Reports confirm the conflict started over a parking spot. Authorities have not released the victim’s identity. Investigators continue examining the incident as the investigation develops.

Quenton M. Brown remains in custody while authorities continue the legal process. Officials plan to release more details as the case progresses.

Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters

Angel Reese &amp; Carmelo Anthony Join Shai Gilgeous-Alexander As ‘NBA 2K26’ Cover Athletes

Craziest NBA Blockbuster Trades Over The Recent Years

 

Related Tags

Jaylen Brown Quenton M. Brown

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
News

Burn Survivor Denies Murder Charge: ‘These Hands Can’t Pull A Trigger’

BROWNS 2025 NFL SCHEDULE
18 Items
Sports

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

Entertainment

Watch ‘Kimmel’ Guest Host Tiffany Haddish Roast Trump By Making America Great Again

Cleveland Skyline from Lake Erie with Marina and Rocky Shoreline - Cleveland, Ohio, USA.
Local

Three People Missing at Northeast Ohio Beaches, Rescue Ongoing

13 Items
Pop Culture

Jussie Smollett Is Sticking To His Hate Crime Hoax Story, X Still Skeptical Ahead Of Netflix Doc

16 Items
Sports

Dennis Rodman Disses Travis Hunter & Names His NBA GOAT On N3on’s Stream, Social Media Reacts

Flock of Canada Geese Floating on Lake Erie, Port Dover
Local

22-Year-Old Dead After Car Goes Over East 9th Pier into Lake Erie

News

Rev. Al Sharpton Leads Pro-DEI March Down Wall Street 

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close