Things to Do This Labor Day Weekend in Central Ohio
Labor Day weekend has officially landed, and central Ohio is rolling out some of its biggest end-of-summer traditions. Between block parties, arts festivals, parades, and live music, there’s no shortage of ways to spend the holiday.
Here’s a day-by-day look at what’s happening:
Friday, Aug. 29
St. Michael Church Labor Day Festival — Worthington
5750 N. High St., Worthington | 7–11 p.m.
A neighborhood favorite filled with rides, food, live music, raffles, and even a casino night.
West Liberty Labor Day Festival
Lions Club Park, West Liberty | Runs Aug. 29–Sept. 1
This free four-day fest kicks off Friday with food trucks, live music, and family fun. Highlights include Saturday’s parade at 10:30 a.m.
Obetz Zucchinifest
Fortress Obetz, 2015 Recreation Trail, Obetz | 5–11 p.m.
The kickoff to a weekend of zucchini-inspired everything—fries, donuts, ice cream sandwiches, and more. Ride wristbands are available.
Orange Soda Fest
The Forum, Columbus | Evening
The nostalgic party series returns with 90s and 2000s hip hop and R&B, plus activations from @flexyogrill, @weoutsidecardgame, and @illadvisedartcompany.
Saturday, Aug. 30
St. Michael Church Labor Day Festival — Worthington
Worthington | 5–11 p.m.
Canal Winchester Labor Day Festival
East Waterloo St. & North High St., Canal Winchester | Noon–11 p.m.
A three-day festival with Ohio music acts, mini golf, craft vendors, and a giant-screen OSU tailgate party.
Obetz Zucchinifest
Fortress Obetz | 11 a.m.–11 p.m.
West Jefferson Ox Roast
Garrette Park, West Jefferson | Runs Aug. 30–Sept. 1
A small-town classic with food, games, and the signature ox roast.
West Liberty Labor Day Festival
West Liberty | Day 2
Sunday, Aug. 31
Bexley Labor Day Block Party
East Main St. & Drexel Ave., Bexley | 3–8 p.m.
Bexley shuts down the street for live music, food vendors, family-friendly activities, and BrewFest (ticket required).
St. Michael Church Labor Day Festival — Worthington
Worthington | 5–11 p.m.
Canal Winchester Labor Day Festival
Canal Winchester | Noon–11 p.m.
Obetz Zucchinifest
Fortress Obetz | 11 a.m.–11 p.m.
West Jefferson Ox Roast
West Jefferson | Day 2
West Liberty Labor Day Festival
West Liberty | Day 3
Monday, Sept. 1
Newark Labor Day Parade
Starts at 3rd & Walnut, Newark | Parade begins at noon
The holiday tradition features floats and community groups, ending at USW 244 Union Hall where food will be served.
Upper Arlington Labor Day Arts Festival
Northam Park, 2850 Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington | 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
A staple since 1966 with more than 120 artists, live music, food trucks, and hands-on art activities.
Canal Winchester Labor Day Festival
Canal Winchester | Noon–6 p.m.
Obetz Zucchinifest
Fortress Obetz | Noon–6 p.m.
West Jefferson Ox Roast
West Jefferson | Final day
West Liberty Labor Day Festival
West Liberty | Final day
Things to Do This Labor Day Weekend in Central Ohio was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
NewsTalk 1490 Radio Mobile Apps