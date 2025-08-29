Things to Do This Labor Day Weekend in Central Ohio

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Labor Day weekend has officially landed, and central Ohio is rolling out some of its biggest end-of-summer traditions. Between block parties, arts festivals, parades, and live music, there’s no shortage of ways to spend the holiday.

Here’s a day-by-day look at what’s happening:



Friday, Aug. 29

St. Michael Church Labor Day Festival — Worthington

5750 N. High St., Worthington | 7–11 p.m.

A neighborhood favorite filled with rides, food, live music, raffles, and even a casino night.



West Liberty Labor Day Festival

Lions Club Park, West Liberty | Runs Aug. 29–Sept. 1

This free four-day fest kicks off Friday with food trucks, live music, and family fun. Highlights include Saturday’s parade at 10:30 a.m.

Obetz Zucchinifest

Fortress Obetz, 2015 Recreation Trail, Obetz | 5–11 p.m.

The kickoff to a weekend of zucchini-inspired everything—fries, donuts, ice cream sandwiches, and more. Ride wristbands are available.



Orange Soda Fest

The Forum, Columbus | Evening

The nostalgic party series returns with 90s and 2000s hip hop and R&B, plus activations from @flexyogrill, @weoutsidecardgame, and @illadvisedartcompany.



Saturday, Aug. 30

St. Michael Church Labor Day Festival — Worthington

Worthington | 5–11 p.m.



Canal Winchester Labor Day Festival

East Waterloo St. & North High St., Canal Winchester | Noon–11 p.m.

A three-day festival with Ohio music acts, mini golf, craft vendors, and a giant-screen OSU tailgate party.



Obetz Zucchinifest

Fortress Obetz | 11 a.m.–11 p.m.



West Jefferson Ox Roast

Garrette Park, West Jefferson | Runs Aug. 30–Sept. 1

A small-town classic with food, games, and the signature ox roast.



West Liberty Labor Day Festival

West Liberty | Day 2



Sunday, Aug. 31

Bexley Labor Day Block Party

East Main St. & Drexel Ave., Bexley | 3–8 p.m.

Bexley shuts down the street for live music, food vendors, family-friendly activities, and BrewFest (ticket required).



St. Michael Church Labor Day Festival — Worthington

Worthington | 5–11 p.m.



Canal Winchester Labor Day Festival

Canal Winchester | Noon–11 p.m.



Obetz Zucchinifest

Fortress Obetz | 11 a.m.–11 p.m.



West Jefferson Ox Roast

West Jefferson | Day 2



West Liberty Labor Day Festival

West Liberty | Day 3



Monday, Sept. 1

Newark Labor Day Parade

Starts at 3rd & Walnut, Newark | Parade begins at noon

The holiday tradition features floats and community groups, ending at USW 244 Union Hall where food will be served.



Upper Arlington Labor Day Arts Festival

Northam Park, 2850 Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington | 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

A staple since 1966 with more than 120 artists, live music, food trucks, and hands-on art activities.



Canal Winchester Labor Day Festival

Canal Winchester | Noon–6 p.m.



Obetz Zucchinifest

Fortress Obetz | Noon–6 p.m.



West Jefferson Ox Roast

West Jefferson | Final day



West Liberty Labor Day Festival

West Liberty | Final day





