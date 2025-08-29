Listen Live
Ohio University Suspends 11 Degree Programs Under New Law

Ohio University Suspends 11 Degree Programs Under New State Law

Published on August 29, 2025

Ohio University, Public university in Athens, Ohio
Source: zrfphoto / Getty

Ohio University is pulling the plug on 11 degree programs following the rollout of a new state law reshaping higher education.

Senate Bill 1, which took effect June 27th, is best known for banning DEI programming on Ohio’s public campuses. But the law also requires universities to end any program that graduates fewer than five students a year.

RELATED: Ohio University Pauses Black Alumni Reunion Amid DEI Policy Changes

OU said it reviewed its catalog and found 36 programs that fell short of that threshold. Of those, 11 will be suspended:

  • Bachelor of Arts in chemistry*
  • Bachelor of Arts in geological sciences*
  • Bachelor of Arts in mathematics*
  • Bachelor of Arts in physics*
  • Associate of Applied Science in electronic media
  • Associate of Applied Science in equine studies
  • Bachelor of Science in Education in Family and Consumer Sciences Education in Teaching
  • Associate of Applied Science in child development*
  • Associate of Applied Science in aviation flight technology*
  • Bachelor of Fine Arts in interdisciplinary arts
  • Associate of individualized studies

*Ohio University will continue offering a Bachelor of Science in these fields.

University leaders stressed that students currently enrolled in the affected programs will still be able to complete their degrees. OU also said no immediate impacts are expected for full-time faculty tied to the programs.

In addition to the 11 being cut, the university is asking the state for waivers to keep seven programs it says serve unique workforce or curricular needs, including nutrition science, economics, dance, and music therapy.

Another 18 programs— including African American studies, religious studies, art history, French, and several music and geography tracks— are slated to be merged into existing majors if the state signs off.

All of Ohio’s public universities must finalize their degree changes under Senate Bill 1 by September 25th.


Ohio University Suspends 11 Degree Programs Under New State Law  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

