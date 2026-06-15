Ohio Tornado Confirmed After Severe Storms Sweep Across State

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The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado in Columbiana County following a round of severe storms that swept across eastern Ohio over the weekend. Damage survey teams continue to assess affected areas as residents clean up fallen trees, damaged structures, and scattered debris.

While Ohio is not traditionally considered part of “Tornado Alley,” tornadoes are far from uncommon across the Buckeye State. According to the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, Ohio has recorded more than 1,400 tornadoes since 1950, averaging roughly 22 tornadoes per year.

This time of year is especially active. Historical weather data shows April, May, and June are Ohio’s peak tornado months, driven by the collision of warm, humid air from the south and cooler air masses moving across the Great Lakes region.

The state’s tornado season typically reaches its highest activity between April and June, with weather experts noting that the majority of Ohio tornadoes occur during that three-month stretch. In other words, June remains one of the months when Ohio residents are most likely to experience severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes.

Recent years have also shown an increase in tornado activity across Ohio. The state recorded 60 tornadoes in 2023 and a record-setting 74 tornadoes in 2024, both well above the long-term average.

Officials encourage residents to remain weather aware as additional rounds of thunderstorms are possible throughout the week. Having multiple ways to receive weather alerts and knowing where to seek shelter can make a critical difference when tornado warnings are issued.

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