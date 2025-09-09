15 Notorious Cleveland Mobsters Who Left a Bloody Legacy

Source: Canva / General

Cleveland’s underworld has featured some of the most ruthless and influential mob figures in American crime history. From Prohibition-era bosses to violent power struggles in the 1970s, these names left a lasting mark.

Here are 15 notorious Cleveland mobsters and gangsters whose stories still resonate today:

Joseph “Big Joe” Lonardo

The first Cleveland crime boss, who built his power through corn sugar bootlegging during Prohibition.