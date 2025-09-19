Listen Live
Akron Administrator Suspended, Sold School District’s Lawn Mowers

An Akron school administrator faces suspension after selling district lawn mowers on Facebook Marketplace without board approval.

Published on September 19, 2025

Red lawn mower with large wheels on grassy area, possibly a park with concrete path No branding or texts visible Natural lighting, no shadows suggesting harsh sunlight or artificial sources
Source: Mr-Tigga / Getty

Steven Keenan, an administrator at Akron Public Schools, faces suspension after he sold lawn mowers belonging to the school district on Facebook Marketplace. The school board voted Monday to suspend him without pay while investigating, after learning Keenan traded in 11 district mowers without board approval.

According to the board agenda, Keenan then purchased seven of those traded units using a “friends and family” discount from the vendor, paying about $5,693.32. He listed five of those units online, seeking roughly $14,700 total. Board members say he violated the district’s code of ethics and that the superintendent has recommended termination.

The board continues to review disciplinary action. Keenan could still be officially fired depending on how the investigation concludes.

Community reaction has spread via social media, with residents calling for accountability. Some argue that Keenan may have tried to save money for the district by buying better mowers; others see it as a clear misuse of power. Many agree that, regardless of his intent, proper approval should never have been bypassed.

This case strikes a chord in Akron, a city where trust in local institutions counts. School board insiders say they never expected to debate lawn mowers in ethics hearings—but now it’s front-and-center.

