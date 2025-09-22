OSU Announces Free Tuition Programs for Ohio Students
Ohio State is making a big (financial) promise to its future students…
In his first State of the University Address in more than a year, President Ted Carter laid out a series of changes tied to his Education for Citizenship 2035 plan. The new initiatives are meant to cut costs, reward top students, and keep more young talent in Ohio after graduation.
OHIO: Investigation Finds Franklin County Jail Employee in Secret Relationship with Inmate
One standout policy guarantees that any Ohio student who scores a perfect SAT or ACT will not only earn automatic admission to OSU, but will also get a full ride covering tuition, housing, meals, and a $5,000 research stipend.
Carter also announced that students from families earning under $100,000 can attend a regional OSU campus tuition-free. If they keep their grades up after their first year, they’ll be able to transfer to the Columbus campus and finish their degree without paying.
Other changes include guaranteed placements at Wexner Medical Center for nursing students, the creation of a centralized internship office, and a permanent winter breaks for faculty.
OHIO: Is The National Guard Coming To Cleveland? Ohio Rep Has Requested It
President Carter said these moves come at a time when “higher education is going through a transformation”, with many universities cutting back on programs and/or jobs. He stresses that Ohio State remains financially stable and wants to invest directly in students.
For more information, visit the Office of Academic Affairs website.
- Ohio State Still No. 1 as Miami Surges to No. 2 in AP Top 25
- The Most Dangerous Areas In and Around Cleveland Right Now
- Candace Owens Goes Conspiracy Crazy Over Charlie Kirk’s Death
- Interscope Hits Pause Button On D4vd’s Album Promotion As Murder Investigation Ramps Up
- Colin Kaepernick To Fund Autopsy For Black Delta State Student
- Jasmine Crockett Verbally Sends Kash Patel To Valhalla During Congressional Meeting, X Loved It
- Thanks Donald Trump: Microsoft Is Jacking Up The Price of Xbox Consoles Again Because of Tariffs
- Victor Wembanyama Behind New Animated Series ‘Alien Dunk’
- Van Jones Shares DM Charlie Kirk Sent One Day Before His Assassination, X Had Plenty of Thoughts
- Donald Trump Posts & Deletes & Reposts Message Calling For Pam Bondi To Go After His Political Rivals
OSU Announces Free Tuition Programs for Ohio Students was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com