Cleveland Children Charged With Rape, Attempted Murder of 5-Year-Old

Source: Diamond Images / Getty

Two Cleveland children face serious charges after a brutal attack that injured a five-year-old girl.

Prosecutors claim a nine-year-old boy and a ten-year-old girl are accused of attempted murder, kidnapping, and rape. Investigators said the incident happened in September, near East 148th Street in Cleveland.

Police said the young girl was found injured after her mother reported her missing. Neighbors joined in the search and helped locate the child. The girl received medical treatment and is reportedly now recovering.

Detectives from the Cleveland Division of Police and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office are handling the investigation.

Prosecutors said the children also face charges of assault, kidnapping, and strangulation. Legal experts said it is very rare for suspects this young to face such serious charges.

Officials expect the case to move through the juvenile court system. Prosecutors may ask for stronger penalties depending on the evidence.

This case follows other reports involving young suspects in Cleveland. Earlier this month, another mother reported that her five-year-old daughter suffered serious injuries after being attacked by several children. Police said that the investigation is still open



Community advocates said both incidents highlight serious concerns about child safety. They want more attention on mental health resources and family support programs. City leaders also plan to review how these types of cases move through the court system.

Cleveland families are now asking for stronger prevention and better protection for the city’s youngest residents.