Listen Live
News

Cleveland Children Charged With Rape, Attempted Murder of 5-Year-Old

Two children, ages 9 and 10, have been charged with attempted murder and rape after a 5-year-old girl was found beaten and abused in Cleveland.

Published on October 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

San Francisco Giants v Cleveland Guardians
Source: Diamond Images / Getty

Two Cleveland children face serious charges after a brutal attack that injured a five-year-old girl.

Prosecutors claim a nine-year-old boy and a ten-year-old girl are accused of attempted murder, kidnapping, and rape. Investigators said the incident happened in September, near East 148th Street in Cleveland.

Police said the young girl was found injured after her mother reported her missing. Neighbors joined in the search and helped locate the child. The girl received medical treatment and is reportedly now recovering.

Detectives from the Cleveland Division of Police and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office are handling the investigation.

Prosecutors said the children also face charges of assault, kidnapping, and strangulation. Legal experts said it is very rare for suspects this young to face such serious charges.

Officials expect the case to move through the juvenile court system. Prosecutors may ask for stronger penalties depending on the evidence.

This case follows other reports involving young suspects in Cleveland. Earlier this month, another mother reported that her five-year-old daughter suffered serious injuries after being attacked by several children. Police said that the investigation is still open


Community advocates said both incidents highlight serious concerns about child safety. They want more attention on mental health resources and family support programs. City leaders also plan to review how these types of cases move through the court system.

Cleveland families are now asking for stronger prevention and better protection for the city’s youngest residents.

Related Tags

Cleveland Cleveland Division of Police Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
BROWNS 2025 NFL SCHEDULE
18 Items
Sports

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

San Francisco Giants v Cleveland Guardians
20 Items
News

The 20 Deadliest Cities in Ohio, Ranked

NFL: MAY 08 National Football League Draft
40 Items
Sports

Complete List of Every Browns Quarterback Since 1999

Dangerous Neighborhoods Cleveland
20 Items
News

20 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Local

Browns Bench Flacco, Name Dillon Gabriel Starter, Sanders Still QB3

MLB: SEP 24 Tigers at Guardians
15 Items
Sports

Guardians Comeback Is Historic — But These Collapses Were Worse

Education

From Last Place to 3 Stars: East Cleveland Schools is Defying the Odds

Entertainment

White House Lashes Out at Ariana Grande After She Called Out Trump

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close