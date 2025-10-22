Listen Live
Sports

NBA Rookies to Wear Special Jersey Patches for 2025-26 Season

Published on October 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz
Source: Alex Goodlett / Getty

The NBA is set to include special jerseys patches for select players to start the 2025-26 season.

Fanatics announced on Wednesday that every NBA rookie will be wearing a debut patch on their jersey during their first game. Also, award winners from the 2024-25 season will sport a special gold NBA logoman patch on their jerseys.

The list of award winners from last season who will wear the gold patch include Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (MVP), San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (Rookie of the Year) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (Defensive Player of the Year).

“Imagine having LeBron [James]’s, [Michael] Jordan’s, [Steph] Curry’s debut patch and what that would mean?” Fanatics Collectibles CEO Michael Mahan told ESPN’s Dan Hajducky. “Well, the next generational superstar will have a debut patch — the ultimate rookie card […] And trading cards haven’t been associated with achievement, success and accolades: We’re [bringing] that into trading cards.”

The patch program matches what Fanatics, Topps and MLB teamed up for at the start of this season.

The biggest use for the patches is after the game. These patches will be used to make custom trading cards and merchandise that fans will have the opportunity to collect.

Mahan told Hajducky that Fanatics has a partnership with Certified Guaranty Company to authenticate the patches that will be taken from game-used jerseys.

Potential examples of the types of collectible cards that could be developed include putting the gold patches from Gilgeous-Alexander, Castle and Mobley together. This was something that Topps did for MLB with a one-of-one logoman patch card featuring the autographs of Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge.

This also looks like a very good year for rookie cards and collectibles. The 2025 NBA draft class was led by phenom Cooper Flagg, whose 2024 Topps Chrome McDonald’s All-American Half-Court Offense Signatures SuperFractor card sold for $84,500 at auction in April.

Other top prospects in this year’s rookie class include Dylan Harper (No. 2 pick), V.J. Edgecombe (No. 3), Kon Knueppel (No. 4) and Ace Bailey (No. 5).

Information from Bleacher Report was used to make this article.

MORE NBA READS:

RELATED: 15 Basketball Players Who Could Be Seen As ‘New Faces Of The NBA’

RELATED: Top 20 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2024-25 Season

RELATED: Top 10 Fan Favorite NBA Veterans of All-Time

RELATED: Top 5 Meanest NBA Veterans of All-Time

NBA Rookies to Wear Special Jersey Patches for 2025-26 Season  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
BROWNS 2025 NFL SCHEDULE
18 Items
Sports

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

Fast food Cleveland list
15 Items
News

This Ohio City Spends the Most on Fast Food in America

News

President Trump Gives AG Bondi More Names To Prosecute In Oval Office Meeting

Dangerous Neighborhoods Cleveland
20 Items
News

20 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns v Detroit Lions
Sports

Browns Trade Joe Flacco to Bengals, Receive Draft Pick

Sports

Browns Kevin Stefanski Refuses to Name Shedeur QB2 After Flacco Trade

2025 NFL Draft - Rounds 4-7
Sports

Browns Fans Stand Up: Prime Video Of Shedeur’s Best College Highlights

Pumpkin Patch in Rural Vermont
Local

Ohio Farmer Loses Over Six Thousand Dollars in Pumpkin Theft

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close