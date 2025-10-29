Cleveland Food Resources for Families Impacted by SNAP Cutoff

Source: LeoPatrizi / Getty

With the government shutdown triggering a pause in SNAP benefits starting Nov. 1, many Cleveland families face immediate food insecurity.

Across the region, community food pantries and assistance programs are bracing for higher demand. Local leaders emphasize this is an urgent moment. The safety net for households relying on SNAP may tighten temporarily or indefinitely.

In response, area agencies are coordinating with volunteers and donors to ensure meal support does not drop.

This page lists trusted Cleveland-area resources and national hotlines that anyone affected by the benefit delay can use right now.

Top-Trusted Cleveland Resources You Can Use