Northeast Ohio Trick-or-Treat Times You Should Know This Halloween

Here are the official trick-or-treat times for key Northeast Ohio cities this Halloween.

Published on October 30, 2025

Shanghai Xintiandi Area Filled With Halloween Aura
Source: VCG / Getty

Halloween is tomorrow, and many Northeast Ohio families are planning their candy runs.

To help you choose the best night, we’ve pulled the official trick-or-treat times for Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday in key cities across the region.

Whether you’re in the suburbs or right in Cleveland, these schedules will help you plan family costumes, candy stock-up runs and neighborhood visits.

Be sure to check your local city or township site just in case times change, and don’t forget to keep those porch lights on!

Trick-or-Treat Times by City

Avon — Thursday, October 30: 6-7:30 p.m.

Brook Park — Friday, October 31: 6-8 p.m.

Cuyahoga Falls — Saturday, October 25: 6-8 p.m.

Lexington — Thursday, October 30: 5:30-7 p.m.

Lorain — Friday, October 31: 6-7:30 p.m.

North Ridgeville — Friday, October 31: 6-8 p.m.

Twinsburg — Friday, October 31: 6-8 p.m.

Wadsworth — Saturday, October 25: 6-8 p.m.

Windham — Thursday, October 30: 5-7 p.m.

Willoughby — Friday, October 31: 6-8 p.m.

South Euclid — Friday, Oct. 31: 6:00–8:00 p.m.

Cleveland Heights — Friday, Oct. 31: 6:00–8:00 p.m.

Shaker Heights — Friday, Oct. 31: 6:00–7:30 p.m.

Lyndhurst — Friday, Oct. 31: 6:00–8:00 p.m.

Mayfield Heights — Friday, Oct. 31: 6:00–8:00 p.m.

Cleveland (Citywide) — Friday, Oct. 31: 6:00–8:00 p.m.

For a complete list of trick-or-treat times across all Northeast Ohio cities, visit FOX 8’s Northeast Ohio Trick-or-Treat Guide.

