Listen Live
News

Disney Channels, Including ESPN, Pulled From YouTube TV

Major Disney channels including ESPN and ABC went dark on YouTube TV after a carriage-fee deadlock.

Published on October 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 25 Houston at Arizona State
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

On October 30, 2025, more than nine million subscribers of YouTube TV lost access to major channels from The Walt Disney Company, including ESPN, ABC Television Network and National Geographic.

The blackout followed the expiration of a distribution deal and stalled renewal talks between the streaming platform and the media giant. The crux of the dispute: Disney says YouTube TV refused to pay fair market rates, while YouTube claims Disney sought terms that would benefit its own platforms, such as Hulu + Live TV.

As an interim measure, YouTube TV offered a $20 credit to affected users.

The blackout disrupts access to key live programming, including NFL, college football and NBA games, during a peak sports weekend.

Viewers reported loss of previously recorded content and on-demand access as well. The fallout underscores growing tension in the digital age between content owners and distributors.

Analysts say these kinds of carriage battles will intensify as virtual-MVPDs gain ground and traditional cable models erode. Subscriber frustration is mounting as both sides hold firm, leaving consumers caught in the middle.

Everything You Need To Know About ESPN’s New All-In-One Streaming Service

ESPN Acquiring NFL RedZone &amp; NFL Network Leaves Fans Stressed Out

ESPN Announces NFL Network, WWE Deals, Fans On X Are Unmoved

Related Tags

YouTube TV
More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
Sports

Browns Kevin Stefanski Refuses to Name Shedeur QB2 After Flacco Trade

Dangerous Neighborhoods Cleveland
20 Items
News

20 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Cleveland, Ohio

Abstract Police Lights Lens Flare
10 Items
Local

10 Teens Arrested After Weekend Car Break-Ins at Cleveland Hotel

Generic police officer and police car
15 Items
Local

The Most Dangerous Areas In and Around Cleveland Right Now

2025 NFL Draft - Rounds 4-7
Sports

Browns Fans Stand Up: Prime Video Of Shedeur’s Best College Highlights

Minigolf player detail on green grass
CLE

Swings-N-Things Fun Park in NE Ohio Hits Market as Founders Retire

Entertainment

Wendy Osefo Says She ‘Voluntarily’ Resigned from Wesleyan University

Entertainment

Techie Tuesday: Why You Might Want to Hold Off on the iPhone 17

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close