Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Tyrese Haliburton Reports Drug Test After Dunking Video Goes Viral

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton recently revealed that he was subjected to a drug test shortly after posting a video of himself dunking during his Achilles rehab.

The All-Star guard, who is sidelined for the 2025-26 season following a torn Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, shared the news on social media with a touch of humor:

“Post a video dunking, drug test a week later!”

The video, which marked a significant milestone in Haliburton’s recovery, showcased his ability to elevate off one foot and finish with authority which was a promising sign for his explosiveness and confidence.

While the timing of the drug test raised eyebrows among fans, Haliburton’s lighthearted post drew widespread attention and support.

The NBA’s drug testing policy allows for both in-season and offseason testing, though the league does not typically comment on individual cases.

For Haliburton, the test served as a reminder of the scrutiny that comes with being a high-profile athlete, even during injury recovery.

Despite the setback of missing the season, Haliburton’s progress has been closely monitored by fans and the Pacers organization.

His recovery timeline remains on track, with the team emphasizing patience to ensure a full return in 2026.

For now, the viral dunk and subsequent drug test have only added to the intrigue surrounding his comeback journey.

Tyrese Haliburton Reports Drug Test After Dunking Video Goes Viral was originally published on 1075thefan.com