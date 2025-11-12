These 20 Stores in Cleveland Are Hiring Seasonal Staff Right Now
Looking to make some extra cash this holiday season? You’re in luck! Dozens of Cleveland-area retailers are hiring seasonal staff right now.
From big-name national chains to local shops, opportunities are opening fast across Northeast Ohio. Seasonal jobs are a great way to earn quick income, build experience, and even turn a short-term role into a permanent position after the holidays.
Many stores are boosting hourly pay and offering flexible schedules to attract new workers before the rush hits.
Whether you’re looking for retail, warehouse, or customer-service work, Cleveland’s hiring wave has something for everyone.
Here are 20 stores currently hiring seasonal employees in the Cleveland area. Act fast, these positions go quickly every year.
We can’t guarantee every location on this list is currently hiring. All information was sourced from publicly available job postings and company websites.
Target
Cleveland-area stores post seasonal “Guest Advocate” roles, pay ~$15.50–23/hr.
Bath & Body Works
Hiring part-time seasonal associates; Ohio distribution centers are also recruiting.
Five Below
Seasonal Sales Associate positions in Cleveland, OH.
Burlington Stores
Seasonal Cashier Associate roles are listed online for North Olmsted.
Macy’s
Seasonal Fragrance Sales Support and other seasonal roles at University Square.
The Orvis Company
Seasonal Retail Sales Associate positions in Cleveland/Westlake.
Johnston & Murphy
Seasonal Stock / Sales Associate jobs are listed in Cleveland.
Old Navy
Seasonal Part-Time Sales Associate at Shoppes At Parma, Cleveland.
Tecovas
Seasonal Sales Associate role listed in Cleveland.
Guitar Center
Seasonal Retail Sales Associate in Cleveland, OH.
Whole Foods Market
Seasonal Front-End Service/Bagger role in University Heights.
Bath & Body Works (distribution)
2,000+ roles at Ohio distribution hubs as part of seasonal hiring wave.
Crate & Barrel
Seasonal Fulfillment Associate in Cleveland.
Supernova Events
Seasonal Retail Sales Associate in Independence, OH.
Tiffany & Co.
Seasonal Sales Support team members are listed in the Cleveland area.
Walmart
Seasonal Team Member roles in Cleveland, pay up to ~$28/hr.
Orvis (Warehouse/Stock)
Seasonal Stock Person roles in Westlake, OH.
TGI Fridays (Retail/hospitality)
Seasonal jobs in restaurant-retail hybrid environments.
Five Star Call Centers
Seasonal Customer Service roles remote/in Cleveland for holiday support.
Crocker Park (Westlake, OH)
Multiple stores & boutiques actively hiring part-time seasonal staff for the holiday period.
