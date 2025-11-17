‘Last Chance U’ Coach John Beam Died From Shooting On Laney College Campus

Listen Live
Published on November 17, 2025

John Beam, the former head coach featured in Netflix’s “Last Chance U,” was shot on Thursday at Laney College in Oakland, California, where he currently serves as athletic director.

The incident occurred around noon at the college’s sports complex, prompting a campus lockdown.

Beam was transported to a local hospital, though his condition remains undisclosed.

Authorities have not identified a suspect or motive for the shooting.

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee expressed her support, calling Beam “a giant in Oakland” and a mentor to thousands over his four-decade career in coaching.

Beam, who retired as Laney’s head football coach in 2024, gained national recognition through the 2020 season of “Last Chance U,” which highlighted his work with community college athletes striving for a second chance.

This marks the second school shooting in Oakland within two days, following an incident at Skyline High School on Wednesday.

The Laney College campus remained closed for the day as police continued their investigation.

